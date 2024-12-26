Lions Release Former Steelers LB
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions waived former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander on Thursday afternoon.
Schefter added that while the sides have parted ways for the time being, Detroit intends on signing Alexander back to its practice squad should he go unclaimed.
Alexander signed with the Lions on Nov. 29 and appeared in two games for the team, posting four tackles across 29 snaps during that stretch.
The 30-year-old began the season as a member of the Denver Broncos, who signed him to their practice squad in September. Over three contests, Alexander recorded eight tackles while forcing and recovering a fumble.
His lone tenure with the Steelers came last year, when he inked a one-year deal in July 2023. Alexander suited up in a total of nine games for the black and gold, logging 41 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble over 367 total snaps. He tore his Achilles versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, which prematurely ended his season.
A fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of LSU in 2015, Alexander earned a Pro Bowl nod with the team in 2017 and has accumulated 643 tackles across his 10-year NFL career while also spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.
