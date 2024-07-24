Liverpool Using Steelers Facility for Practice
PITTSBURGH -- English soccer club Liverpool F.C. practiced at the Pittsburgh Steelers training facility at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Liverpool practiced in preparation for their friendly against Spanish soccer team, Real Betis (Spain), who they'll face at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers, Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The team arrived in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon, where they walked around Downtown and Market Square. New manager Arne Slot came out and signed some autographs for fans, who waited outside their hotel.
Many of Liverpool's stars came on their U.S. tour this summer, including winger Mohammed Salah, left-back Andrew Robertson and midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.
Liverpool posted pictures of Salah, who chose to cut off all his hair, and will likely serve as most popular player on their tour.
The players used the grass fields to practice, dribble, pass and shoot to increase their fitness for Friday's match. They also used the weight rooms to stretch, warm up and improve their strength training.
Some stars didn't join after playing long into both the European Championship and Copa America this summer, like right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and centre-back Joe Gomez for England, centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and forward Cody Gakpo for the Netherlands, centre-back Ibrahima Konáte for France, winger Luis Díaz for Colombia, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for Argentina, forward Darwin Núñez for Uruguay and goalkeeper Allison Becker for Brazil.
This is the fourth game that the Steelers have hosted in the past 20 years at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium for friendly matches between big soccer teams from Europe. Chelsea F.C. (London) defeated Roma 3-0 in 2004, Manchester City demolished AC Milan 5-1 in 2014 and Borussia Dortmund (Germany) and Benfica (Portugal) went to penalties in 2018 after a 2-2 draw, where Benfica won.
Liverpool will stay in Pennsylvania for their next game in the preseason tour against Arsenal F.C. (London) on Aug. 1 at Lincoln Bank Field in Philadelphia and they will face off against rival Manchester United at Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. on Aug. 4.
