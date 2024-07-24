Steelers LB Steals Show With Training Camp Arrival
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know a thing or two about arriving to training camp in style. From Antonio Brown's arrival via a helicopter back in 2018 to Vince Williams' iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin attire, the Steelers players annually provide some highlight worthy arrival moments.
This year was no different, as inside linebacker Elandon Roberts showed up ready to work. The Texas-born LB arrived in a pair of black overalls, a cowboy hat, and work boots. ESPN's Brooke Pryor caught a close-up view of Roberts bringing his belongings into a Saint Vincent College dorm.
Speaking to the media at training camp, Roberts received questions mostly focused on his outfit. After being asked what the inspiration was for the look, he made it clear it's about sending a message.
"You know, just come to work," he said. "In Texas, man, throw that hat on, throw these overalls on, you go to work. That's the whole thing behind it, it's time to go to work."
Pittsburgh Steelers OnSI's Noah Strackbein asked Roberts if that working mentality was the team's mentality as well in 2024, to which Roberts quickly agreed.
"Yeah," he said. "I feel like everybody's ready to work. Everybody knows what training camp means. Trying to put it together and go into the season strong."
The most important question of all was whether Roberts had to order the overalls just for camp or whether he had those at the ready. The Steelers' LB laughed at the question and made sure to set the record straight.
"Come on man, now, I'm from Texas," he said. "All I gotta do is pull out the box and grab which one."
With the best arrival of camp, Roberts is now set on working hard in training camp, gelling with his teammates, and getting ready for the regular season. He will be critical in their inside linebacker rotation, teaming with newcomer Patrick Queen in the middle and rookie Payton Wilson vying for snaps.
Last season, Roberts recorded 91 total tackles in 16 games. He was the bedrock at the position, with injuries taking down two of the other starters during the season.
Heading into 2024, it's clear that Roberts won't have to shoulder all of the defensive responsiblity he did in 2023. Still, he came ready to work, and the Steelers linebackers are ready to follow suit.
