Steelers Try Out Two Players Ahead of Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in football mode and with training camp just days away, the team is testing the waters on some possible additions to their 90-man roster. According to the league's transaction report, the team brought in two players for tryouts ahead of their departure to Saint Vincent College.
The Steelers worked out running back/fullback Tory Carter and defensive end Marquiss Spencer, according to the wire.
Carter started his NFL journey as an undrafted rookie out of LSU who signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. While he didn't make the initial 53-man roster, he did sign to their pracitce squad and was eventually called up and made active for three games. He then signed to their active roster.
Throughout his career, he's played in 17 games including five starts, with 119 offensive and 266 special teams snaps.
Spencer was a seventh-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. He also failed to make the 53-man roster his rookie season but ended up signing to Denver's practice squad and being elevated throughout the season.
The next year, he signed a future's deal but was ultimately cut before the season. He spent time in 2022 and 2023 on the New York Jets practice squad.
With training camp just around the corner, the Steelers will be in constant rotation of bringing guys in to fill needs and test the waters with tryouts looking for opportunities. With 90 spots available and a lot of uncertainty over the next month, the team will be doing homework on potential signings throughout the rest of the summer.
For now, neither Carter or Spencer signed to the Steelers. They could view them as candidates down the road, or as backup options in case something were to happen once camp begins.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Former Steelers CB Roasts Chad Johnson
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
- Steelers WR Says Offense Played Best After Kenny Pickett
- Steelers Predicted to Make Huge QB Deal
- Steelers Named Landing Spot for Jets WR