Longtime Steelers Reporter Dale Lolley Dies at 56
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that Dale Lolley, a staple of the team's beat who covered them for Steelers.com as a contributing writer and editor since 2022, passed away on September 17 at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer.
"Dale Lolley loved his family," Steelers.com's Bob Labriola wrote. "He was dedicated to youth baseball, both as a board member and coach of the Washington County Founder's PONY League and with his involvement in the Pony League World Series. He loved music, could quote lyrics from George Harrison or sing along when his Pearl Jam selection played on the jukebox. He was a diligent journalist, who could do it all, from writing to editing to putting together the sports section for the morning newspaper.
"And he also had a passion. Writing about and talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers."
Alongside his work for Steelers.com, Lolley also covered the team for DK Pittsburgh Sports and The Observer-Reporter throughout his career. He also contributed to Steelers Digest and the Steelers Radio Network before eventually joining Steelers Nation Radio when it first began in 2014.
Lolley also hosted a podcast with Matt Williamson titled "SNR Drive with Dale & Matt", which released new episodes five times a week.
He later joined Steelers.com in 2022 and played a huge role in the team's official coverage over the past few seasons.
"I've spent more than half of my life covering the team. If I'm not writing about them, I'm talking about them. It's what I do," Lolley wrote for Steelers.com in 2022. "There have been hundreds of wins and losses, plenty of AFC Championship games, Super Bowl wins and losses along the way. And thousands of stories. At the end of the day, it's always about the stories. It still is. Now, after spending the past three decades telling those stories and talking about the team on other platforms, I'll be doing so with the Steelers on a regular basis across their media platforms, which includes writing about the team on a year-round basis. I can't tell you how excited I am to be doing so."
"When everyone else zigs, go zag. It was the best advice I've every gotten in my career. I can thank him for that and so many other lessons," Steelers On SI Publisher Noah Strackbein said on Lolley.
Pittsburgh Steelers On SI sends their condolences to Lolley's family and loved ones.
