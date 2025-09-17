Steelers Showing Interest in WR With Aaron Rodgers Connection
The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a veteran wide receiver with ties to Aaron Rodgers at the start of their practice week heading into a Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Amongst a long list of players, which included a pair the team has already gone on to sign in receiver Isaiah Hodgins and linebacker Ja'Whuan Bentley, Samori Toure was also present for a workout with the Steelers on the South Side according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
The fact that Pittsburgh is set to bring in Hodgins may take Toure out of the running for a role with the team for the time being, but he's certainly a name worth watching moving forward.
Toure began his collegiate career at the University of Montana, where he racked up 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns on 155 catches from 2017 to 2019. After the FCS season was cancelled due to COVID in 2020, he transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2021 campaign.
With the Cornhuskers, Toure recorded 898 yards and five touchdowns on 46 catches over 12 games. He subsequently declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected in the seventh round with the No. 258 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers.
Toure spent his rookie season playing alongside Rodgers, and he finished the year with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown while appearing in 11 contests (two starts).
He remained with the Packers after Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023, but he logged only eight catches for 78 yards in 11 games that season.
Toure was placed on the reserve/injured list shortly before the playoffs began that year on January 1, 2024, and he was later released at final rosters that August.
Green Bay opted not to bring him back after he cleared waivers. Instead, another NFC North team in the Chicago Bears signed Toure to their practice squad.
Though he didn't play a game for the Bears in 2024, he stuck around on their practice squad for the entire season and agreed to a reserve/futures contract with the organization in January.
Toure was waived once again this August after failing to crack Chicago's 53-man roster, and he's been a free agent ever since.
