Steelers Sign Former Giants WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers, at long last, are bringing in some additional wide receiver depth.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Steelers have signed Isaiah Hodgins ahead of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.
With five receivers currently on the 53-man roster in DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek, Hodgins now becomes a candidate to earn playing time in the not-too-distant future.
The team's pursuit of several options at the position during the latter stages of the offseason were fruitless, though Hodgins is a solid pickup who has found success in spurts at the NFL level.
He played collegiately at Oregon State and racked up 2,322 yards from 2017 to 2019 on 173 catches to go alongside 20 touchdowns.
The Buffalo Bills selected Hodgins in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the hope was that he could built a rapport with Josh Allen in the early stages of their respective careers.
Hodgins did not play in a game during his rookie campaign after sustaining a shoulder injury that landed him on the reserve/injured list and eventually required surgery. The Bills later waived him on August 31, 2021 and re-signed him to their practice squad, though he only appeared in one contest that year.
Buffalo once again re-signed Hodgins to its practice squad after he didn't make the initial 53-man roster in 2022, and while he eventually joined the team's active roster that season, he was waived on November 1.
The New York Giants claimed him, and he emerged as a key piece of their offense en route to an improbable playoff berth. Over eight regular season games to end the 2022 season, Hodgins recorded 351 yards and four touchdowns on 33 catches while also hauling in nine passes for 108 yards and a score in two postseason bouts.
Hodgins remained with New York through the 2024 campaign, but he logged just 242 yards in 20 contests over the past two years.
He signed a reserve/futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers in January and was released during final roster cuts on August 26.
