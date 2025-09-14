Steelers Honor Legendary Player/Broadcaster
Before their Week 2 home opener at Acrisure Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers held a moment of silence for former offensive lineman and broadcaster Craig Wolfley, who passed away at the age of 66 due to cancer in March.
Wolfley had served as the color analyst for the team's radio broadcasts since the 2022 campaign after previously holding a role as the sideline reporter.
He replaced his former teammate and friend, Tunch Ilkin, in the booth after his death at the age of 63 in September 2021.
Wolfley, after playing collegiately at Syracuse University and earning third-team All-American honors on two separate occasions, was chosen by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft with the No. 138 overall pick.
The Buffalo, New York native remained with the Steelers for 10 total seasons through 1989. During that span, he started 102 games while suiting up for a total of 129, a majority of them coming on the interior of the line at guard.
Wolfley then went on to spend a brief amount of time as a member of the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 1990 campaign and played in a total of 24 contests for them before officially retiring.
After his passing, Steelers owner Art Rooney II released a statement on behalf of his organization.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Craig Wolfley, a beloved member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family," Rooney said, per the team's official website. "Craig was an outstanding player who brought both toughness and heart to the field during his 10 seasons with the Steelers. As an offensive lineman, his grit and dedication were essential to our success, contributing to the solid foundation of the Steelers' offensive line in the 1980s and 1990s. His work ethic and commitment to excellence were felt both in the locker room and on the field, and his leadership was always evident.
"Following his retirement from playing, Craig seamlessly transitioned into a broadcaster, providing insightful commentary and analysis as part of the Steelers Radio Network. His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans, and his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community.
"On behalf of the entire Steelers organization, we offer our deepest condolences to Craig's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."
Craig's brother, Ron, also played in the NFL as a running back from 1985 to 1995 for the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams. Over that timeframe, he made four Pro Bowls and ran for a total of 263 yards while catching 26 passes for 200 yards before serving as a color analyst on the Cardinals' radio network for close to two decades from 2005 to 2024.
