George Pickens Responds to Steelers HC’s Maturity Comments
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has garnered quite a reputation for his temperament, and head coach Mike Tomlin may have cast the deciding vote in the team's recent decision to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys.
In an interview back in December, Tomlin voiced some concern after the young WR racked up a couple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"It’s an emotional game, man," Tomlin said. "These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he is George, he understands that. But he has gotta grow up."
Pickens responded in a recent interview with Todd Archer of ESPN, expressing his belief that the Cowboys move will contribute to his growth.
"Just taking one day at a time," Pickens told Todd Archer of ESPN. "I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing, on their bettering of their self. I feel like growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys."
There is no shortage of discourse when it comes to Pickens' behavior both on and off the field, but the Cowboys seem perfectly happy to fill a necessary gap in their receiving depth with a wildly talented prospect, even if he does bring some baggage.
The swap seems to have made Pickens happy too. According to Jon Machota of the Athletic, Pickens described feeling positively about the move, specifically citing an excitement to play with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"I feel great," Pickens reported. "I like the mojo here. I like the swag. I feel like they have a great thing going for sure."
"I'm grateful to be here. I'm grateful to play with Dak."
Tomlin's malcontent with the 24-year-old had been well-known before the trade, which Mark Kaboly of Kaboly and Mack noted on Twitter following Wednesday's trade.
"Make no mistake about it, Tomlin — who has gone out of his way in the past to defend Pickens — is the one who decided that the Pickens rehabilitation project needed to end a year early."
Whether Pickens and the Cowboys a match made in heaven remains to be seen. One thing is increasingly clear, however — Pickens and the Steelers are happy to be rid of each other.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!