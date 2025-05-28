Mason Rudolph Looks Like Steelers Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know who their starting quarterback is going to be. They don't even know what their final quarterback room is going to look like. But right now, Mason Rudolph is their leader - and after a first glance, he sure looks the part.
The Steelers took the field for the first time in front of the media, beginning their work at Organized Team Activities. Rudolph was their QB1, being the veteran leader in a group of him, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.
Until - and unless - Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, Rudolph is expected to be their starter. It's only one day of practice in shorts and helmets, but the tangibles are there. Rudolph doesn't look nervous or worried about the future. He's locked in on now. He leads as if he's done this before. And there's a real veteran presence about him that seems to standout when watching.
At one point during individual drills, Rudolph and Cam Heyward started joking with each other. Heyward gave Rudolph a little shove and the quarterback came back with a friendly one of his own. Then the two laughed. It felt familiar, like Rudolph has been the team's quarterback for some time. It was the first time that familiarity felt there since Ben Roethlisberger.
The truth is that if Rodgers signs with the Steelers, it's not going to be as a backup. He'll become the starter for the offense and the team will turn to the 41-year-old, while making Rudolph their backup. The other truth is that practice in helmets and shorts means almost nothing. Rudolph looked good and sharp, but most veteran quarterbacks would look good and sharp during a practice like this.
If it carries, or if Rudolph is ready to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers is yet to be known. It likely won't be known until training camp or even the preseason. And one roster move shuts down the opportunity to see any of that.
But for now, Rudolph looks the part. And the instant reaction at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex was that the Steelers look like they have a starting quarterback, even if he's not going to be the starter.
