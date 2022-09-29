Matt Canada Has Message For Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to find offensive success this season, which has been a two-year theme for this team.

With a new quarterback and plenty of added pieces over the offseason, the group remains confident that things will click as time moves on.

That's been one of many messages this week. Head coach Mike Tomlin has pushed quieting the noise, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has preached sticking to the plan, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants the group to remain unselfish.

"Gotta keep the blinders on. Gotta block out the noise," Trubisky said. "Gotta continue to stay focused on the task and just focus on what we're doing in here, focus on the guys, and just continue to get better and pull together."

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has a message to the group as well.

"We're going to continue to clean things up and stick together," Canada said. "Everybody wants to win, everybody wants the ball, this is an emotional game - violent game played by violent men, and you have to make plays at the right time, and we all have our part in that. As long as we keep doing our job, it's going to come around. We have great faith in that."

Canada falls under the umbrella of many within the offense that the plan will work, it just needs time. Fans are getting pushy, and a 1-2 start to the season puts pressure on execution to lead to success a bit quicker. But no one, including Canada, believes it'll remain unsuccessful.

"Over the long haul, with all the skill we have and all the players we have and all the talent we have, we're going to get in the right place at the right time.

"Never soon enough as we stand here right now, coming off two losses, it hadn't happened, but I have great faith it will. Just going to keep working at it."

