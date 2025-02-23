Matthew Stafford Could Bring Elite WR to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through their evaluations at quarterback, which likely includes every name in the book. But one possible trade could change the outlook for their entire offseason, and how interested players are in coming to Pittsburgh.
Currently, Matthew Stafford and his agent are speaking with other teams, trying to see what his value would be with another organization. Chances are that they are calling the Steelers, who could be interested in his talents.
If they do call, and Pittsburgh does want to make a deal happen, it could be a game changer for their outlook moving forward. Former player Mark Schlereth believes it could be the turning point that gets top-tier talent to the Steelers in free agency.
"If you're a receiver, would you go to Pittsburgh? You're damn right you would," Schlereth said on his Stinkin' Truth Podcast. "You can't tell me, for instance, if Matthew Stafford went to Pittsburgh, that people lined up going, 'Wait a minute, they got Matthew Stafford. They got a head coach that everybody respects. They got a defense that can ball with T.J. Watt. Yeah, I'll go."
The Steelers will make wide receiver their top priority this offseason, but right now, they don't have a quarterback to convince them to come to Pittsburgh. Last season, that hurt them with efforts to land Davante Adams, who didn't know how to view their QB situation as they transitioned from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson.
Fields likely remains their top option this offseason. But a trade for Stafford is certainly something they'll have conversations about. Those conversations may include his impact to bring in wideouts, completing an offense that has struggled in recent years.
Maybe Stafford could change the Steelers offense, and maybe he's the gateway for them to acquire top wide receiver talent this offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!