Steelers Predicted to Make Massive QB Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to make a decision at quarterback following a season that left them with more questions than answers at the position.
The Steelers will need to decide if they will re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields in free agency, or decide to look elsewhere for their next player to lead the team.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that the Steelers should be pursuing Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose playoff performance was highlighted in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
"Stafford is still playing at a high level." Schatz wrote. "He ranked sixth in QBR in 2023 and then 12th in 2024. Compare that with the Steelers' two quarterbacks from last season. Stafford had 64.7 QBR, while Russell Wilson was at 51.3 (22nd) and Justin Fields was at 50.8 (not enough attempts to be ranked). The Steelers ranked 13th in pass block win rate (62%) last season, which is important with an older pocket quarterback such as Stafford. Pittsburgh still needs to add receiving help, with both Van Jefferson and Mike Williams hitting free agency, but there would be hope that Stafford could truly activate the talents of George Pickens."
The Steelers will need to change their offensive philosophy in order to succeed in the current landscape of the NFL. It is unlikely that an aging quarterback in Stafford will aid any of their concerns, but it looks like it would be a better move than going with what they had last season.
The Steelers are in search of stability at the quarterback position, something which they have not had since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season.
Whether or not they find that stability is up in the air, but the Steelers' decision making in recent years has erred to the cautious side.
