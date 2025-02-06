Door Opens for Steelers to Sign Pro Bowl QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through their evaluation process at quarterback, trying to decide who is their best option to get over the hump of a first-round playoff loss in 2025. While Justin Fields and Russell Wilson remain the top contenders, a former Pro Bowler is making himself known to the team.
Making his way around Super Bowl LIX media week, former first-overall pick Jameis Winston has been asked about joining a number of teams this offseason as he embarks on free agency. When asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers during an interview with Pardon My Take, Winston said if the opportunity came up, it'd be hard to pass on playing for Mike Tomlin.
"I don’t know what my Browns would say about me, about Pittsburgh," Winston said. "It’d be challenging, but it doesn’t really matter. If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to team up with Coach Mike Tomlin. I admire Coach Mike Tomlin so much."
Winston took over as the starter for the Cleveland Browns this past season once Deshaun Watson has his year end with an achilles injury. Winston started seven games, going 2-5 before the team moved on to Dorion Thompson-Robinson and eventually Bailey Zappe.
A former Pro Bowler with the Buccaneers, the 31-year-old holds a 36-51 record in the NFL with 87 starts. This past season, he threw for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He carries 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions heading into the 2025 season.
The Steelers could look at Winston as a backup option, but the team looking to make their room hold the same style of quarterback, Winston wouldn't fit with Fields. If Wilson is their choice, Winston could make sense, but ultimately, it's probably a long shot Pittsburgh looks to sign the former Brown, Pro Bowler and first-overall pick.
