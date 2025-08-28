Micah Parsons Trade Destroys Steelers, T.J. Watt Deal
The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from star outside linebacker Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, and there are plenty of parallels to the Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt in particular.
There was some skepticism regarding the potential of a Parsons trade in recent weeks even after he requested one amidst a standstill in contract negotiations with the team, but Jerry Jones and the rest of Dallas' front office pulled off a franchise-altering deal that netted them defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
Parsons secured a record-breaking extension with the Packers that will pay him $188 million over four years with $136 million of that money being guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater.
The edge rusher market exploded in a major way this offseason, with Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett first setting the tone with contracts worth $35.5 million and $40 million per year, respectively, before Watt's own extension with Pittsburgh topped the leaderboards.
Watt's deal, which he signed shortly before training camp began in July, is worth $123 million ($108 million guaranteed) over three years and gave him the title of the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $41 million per season.
Now, though, Parsons has surpassed him with an unfathomably huge deal that is worth more in average annual value, total value, guarantees and length than Watt's or any other non-quarterback's throughout the history of the league.
Though the Steelers had to pay a pretty penny in order to keep Watt in the black and gold, getting a contract done before Parsons came to terms on a new pact of his own was always key, as the price tag would've risen exponentially had they waited out the situation instead of hammering out an agreement when they did.
Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, now joins a Packers team that is among the favorites to come out of the NFC and clinch a Super Bowl berth, while the Cowboys may now take a step back without their best defensive player.
Green Bay's Sunday Night Football matchup with the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8 has now gained a ton of juice and will add extra excitement to Aaron Rodgers' revenge game against his former team.
