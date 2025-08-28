Steelers WR Search Closes Before Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers, somewhat surprisingly, haven't added another veteran wide receiver to their roster for several months now, and it doesn't seem that'll be changing in the near future.
Per Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh isn't actively pursuing any of the available options at the position and appears content beginning the regular season with its current corps.
"As of right now, the Steelers are not pursuing any wide receiver in free agency or a trade," Kaboly wrote on X. "They wanted [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] on [the practice squad], but he chose to go on [the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad] instead due to injuries to [their] receiver room. They are content going into the season with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson."
Though the Steelers addressed their need for an additional weapon in the passing game by acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in late June, the team still has a rather noticeable lack of depth in their receiver room.
While Pittsburgh has a proven No. 1 option in DK Metcalf and a solid option out of the slot in Calvin Austin III, who is currently dealing with an abdominal injury, there are plenty of question marks behind that duo.
2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson performed well throughout the preseason, racking up 96 yards on four catches, but there's still some uncertainty regarding his potential level of play in the regular season after logging just five snaps as a rookie last year.
Scotty Miller, a summer standout, possesses plenty of speed and can be used both out of the slot and on the outside, though he recorded just 69 yards on five receptions across 13 games with the Steelers last season and hasn't eclipsed the 200-yard mark since 2020.
Ben Skowronek also cracked Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, but a vast majority of his playing time will come on special teams.
Having a pair of reliable tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Smith softens the blow of having an overall uninspiring receiver room, but it stills comes as a surprise that the Steelers aren't being more diligent in acquiring more help at the position.
The organization hosted free agent Gabe Davis on a second visit last week after previously welcoming him to the South Side in June, though nothing has come to fruition on that front given some apparent medical concerns after he tore his meniscus last November, and they also didn't come away with a receiver on waivers on Wednesday following roster cutdown day.
Maybe the Steelers will shift their tone in the coming days and weeks, but for now they've given up on their pursuit of another receiver.
