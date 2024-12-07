Steelers' Mike Tomlin Adds Another Example of Greatness
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have dodged another hairy situation, as former Steelers' wide receiver Diontae Johnson was suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team by the Baltimore Ravens.
Following the news of Johnson's suspension, NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio complimented head coach Mike Tomlin's ability to handle players who have recurring issues off the field. Florio called it "another example of the mastery of Mike Tomlin" during a spot on NFL On NBC.
"He knows how to speak to the better angels of players who might be inclined to be a problem," Florio said. "Look at what he did with George Pickens after he got pushed down to the ground on the pick-six to start the game three plays into the opening drive. He pulls George Pickens aside and he says what he needs to say to get George Pickens ready to go out and score a touchdown and even things up."
Florio would then continue to speak on other situations in the past, mentioning Antonio Brown by name specifically.
"Tomlin and the Steelers decided they had enough with Diontae Johnson just like they decided they had enough with Antonio Brown just like they decided they had enough with other guys," Florio said. "And they might decide they've had enough with George Pickens, who knows? But the guy's always gonna be worse the next stop. And we're gonna see all the warts."
This does seem to be a trend, as a high number of players happen to have off the field issues with the Steelers but often turn out to worsen once they move on to another team.
At this point, the Steelers should revel in the fact that Donte Jackson has been a game changer, and the trade that moved the two has clearly been won by the Steelers are this point.
