Steelers Nearly Landed Eagles CB Darius Slay
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hunting for a cornerback last offseason and had a few options during free agency. One name many thought they considered, but it was unknown if they were, was Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Darius Slay, who nearly ended up in black and gold.
Speaking on his podcast Big Play Slay Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl revealed that during his decision-making process in 2023, he was recruited by some big names in Pittsburgh to come join the Steelers.
"Mike Tomlin, one of the best coaches in the NFL, man," Slay said. "What’s so crazy is I almost was almost was going to them, too. They hit me up, too. [T.J. Watt] text me. Cam Heyward text me and talking about come in there. Before I ever got to make the decision, I think they signed [Patrick Peterson] so they kind of chilled out for a minute. But I was almost a Pittsburgh Steeler as well."
The Steelers did end up signing Patrick Peterson, who spent one season in Pittsburgh and recorded two interceptions in 16 starts. They team moved on from the 34-year-old after the season due to salary cap rescritions and ended up trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson.
Meanwhile, Slay signed another deal with the Eagles, where he remains today. He played in 12 games last season, recording two interceptions and earning his fifth Pro Bowl appearance in six seasons.
Slay will get a chance to play the team he nearled ended up on in Week 15 as the Steelers are set to travel to Philadelphia to face the NFC powerhouse. The two teams remain among the top contenders for the Super Bowl, with the Pennsylvania showdown potentially being a preview of what's to come in February.
Certainly, Slay or the Steelers won't be thinking about what could have happened, but with playoff implications on the line, it's just another twist to a big-time matchup.
