Insider: Steelers' Cole Holcomb Could Make Surprise Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found young and promising success in their linebacker trio of Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson. But with the last stretch of the regular season in front of them, the group could add another, long awaited, name to their depth chart.
Speaking in his weekly chat, Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac revealed that he believes Cole Holcomb could be making a return this season after a lengthy reocvery from an knee injury. Holcomb was injured in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans and underwent surgery. He finished last year on Injured Reserve and started this offseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list. As Week 1 hit, he remained on the PUP list, where he currently sits heading into Week 15.
"And, speaking of healthy returns, I was asked last week about the health of ILB Cole Holcomb and how he's coming along and I said I didn't know but would check. Well, I can at least tell you his recovery has been outstanding and, to me, from what I've seen, I wouldn't be surprised if they add him back to the roster soon," Dulac wrote. "At this stage of the season, imagine what fresh legs can do for the depth on the inside."
Holcomb has been at the Steelers facility all season long, working with trainers as he tries to get back on the field.
The 28-year-old was the team's top inside linebacker last season before the injury, signing a three-year deal in free agency. Before the injury, he recorded 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
While the return would be a surprise, the Steelers would likely welcome Holcomb back as part of a four-man rotation as they try to keep legs fresh during their playoff run.
