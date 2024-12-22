Mike Tomlin Shuts Down Steelers, Diontae Johnson Questions
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, head coach Mike Tomlin had his typical press conference on a Sunday as opposed to a Tuesday. The special date was due to the Steelers having a short week and taking on the Chiefs on Christmas Day.
During the conference, Tomlin was asked about former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was released by the Ravens ahead of their matchup.
With a weak wideout room, rumors have swirled about a possible reunion between Johnson and the Steelers. Johnson was dealt to the Ravens before the trade deadline, and didn’t play significant snaps before being excused from practice and subsequently getting cut.
Tomlin was asked about the rumors at his conference, shutting down any possible connection this season.
"I have nothing to add about somebody who is not on our football team right now," Tomlin said.
While Johnson is a viable option for the team, the reason for his departure last season seemed to be more about the behavior of him and other players and less about his performance. He has proven to be a competitive wideout, but the off the field issues have made it a tough tradeoff.
The Steelers would have to be willing to take on both the personality and the production of Johnson.
At this point in the season, the Steelers seem content with who they have at the receiver position. Whether that is a good thing is yet to be seen.
Injuries to George Pickens have seriously hampered the Steelers passing game in recent weeks, leading to two straight losses and a downward trend as the playoff picture heats up.
They will need to okay their best football down the stretch, but that will be hard with the absence of a second productive option at the receiver position.
