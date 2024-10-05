Mike Tomlin Talks Steelers vs Cowboys Historic Rivalry
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to right the ship after suffering their first loss to the Colts last Sunday. That opportunity comes in a primetime game against a storied opponent in the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5.
Some rivalries are born out of proximity and others out of frequency. The rivalry between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is born out of both. However, any animosity between the Steelers and Cowboys is born from success.
The Steelers of the AFC and the Cowboys of the NFC have met in the Super Bowl three times — more times than any other Super Bowl matchup. The Steelers won the first two meetings in Super Bowl 10, Pittsburgh's second in a row, and Super Bowl 13, preventing Dallas from winning back-to-back. In Super Bowl 30, the last Super Bowl the Cowboys have attended to this day, Dallas beat Pittsburgh 27-17 tying the San Francisco 49ers for the most Lombardi trophies to that point.
All that success and time on television in the early days of the NFL helped the two franchises from rabid fanbases across the country. Three meetings in the biggest game of the year is certainly an efficient way to turn those two fanbases against each other.
A disagreement over a legendary tale divides the two fanbases as well. The Pittsburgh version of the tale goes like this: Then-NFL-Commissioner Pete Rozelle came to Art Rooney with the idea of adding "America's team" at the start of a Steeler's highlight reel. Rooney responded with, “Pete, let me tell you something. We are not America’s Team. We are the Pittsburgh Steelers.'' After being turned down, Rozelle went to the Cowboys and offered the monicur to them, which they delightfully accepted.
Unsurprisingly, this tale is not generally accepted in Texas. NFL Films' Bob Ryan insists he only went to Tex Schramm of the Cowboys with the nickname for a 1978 Cowboys highlight reel. While the two stories and which story fanbases like to believe say a lot about regional identity, it's one of many petty disagreements that the black-and-gold and blue-and-white share.
But the Steelers and Cowboys rarely play anymore. Due to how the NFL schedule is constructed, AFC and NFC opponents play each other every four years unless the two teams finish their seasons ranked the same in their respective divisions.
For many Steelers fans, the Cowboys coming to town for the first time in eight years brings excitement and sparks old memories of a heated, legendary rivalry. But ahead of only the sixth meeting between the two historic franchises since the NFL realigned in 2002, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin had a more grounded, and thankful perspective.
"The strength of the brands. It is smething to be respected," Tomlin said in his weekly press conference. "I respect that every day. When I get out of that car in this parking lot. It's a responsibility to represent the black and gold and I imagine the guys in Dallas feel the same way. You can't put a price tag on standards and legacy. Both organizations have that. We walk on the ground that has been paved by those who have come before us and so we feel really blessed and honored to do so. I'm sure that'll be reflected in the way that both teams play this weekend."
Although the Cowboys won the NFC East last season and the Steelers finished third in the AFC North, both storied franchises suffered brutal first-round losses in the Wild Card round last post-season. The Steelers have yet to play a team that finished first in their division this season, but currently post a better record than the Cowboys. In front of a home crowd, Steelers fans are hoping their team can bounce back and deliver a win against a long-time rival.
