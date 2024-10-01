Is Steelers Door Open for Davante Adams Trade?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a big-time wide receiver option their hands as reports are starting to emerge that the Las Vegas Raiders are open to trading Davante Adams.
According to the Las Vegas Review's Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are "growing open" to the idea of trading Adams and are actively reaching out to teams across the league to gauge interest for him.
This comes after rumors swirled that head coach Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post saying, "Don't be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders."
It's unknown if the Steelers are one of the teams who the Raiders have reached out to, or if they are ready to make a move. Judging on their offseason in which they tried their hardest to land Brandon Aiyuk, you'd have to believe there's some thought to make a move in-season for a superstar wideout.
Through four games, the Steelers No. 2 wide receiver, Van Jefferson, has recorded five receptions for 36 yards. The team's second-leading receiver is tight end Pat Freiermuth with 17 receptions for 156 yards, followed by Calvin Austin with seven catches for 125 yards.
As for what it would cost, the Steelers will likely be giving up an early mid-round pick for Adams, and maybe more. Depending on what the Raiders' plan moving forward it, that can change, as a team simply looking to clean house may take less than one only moving one player because of a high price tag.
With the trade deadline four weeks away, reports like this will ramp up. Las Vegas's record by Week 8 could play a significant factor in any potential move, but so can the receiving stats for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a clear need for a second wideout next to George Pickens and above Austin, and Adams feels like a good fit for a team looking.
Especially if the Raiders are calling them.
