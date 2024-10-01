NFL Rule Stops Steelers From Diontae Johnson Trade
Because of an obscure NFL rule, the Pittsburgh Steelers are barred from trading for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
While reporting on the holdout of New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport clarified that his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, cannot reacquire him via trade until two seasons pass from the time they originally dealt him.
Reddick was sent from the Eagles to the Jets in April, so Philadelphia isn't eligible to trade for him until after the 2025 season. He has yet to play this season while seeking a new contract and is set to hit free agency following this year.
This is of interest to the Steelers because of their need for another receiver option opposite of George Pickens. They traded Johnson to Carolina for cornerback Donte Jackson in March, so a premier weapon on the market will not be available to them.
So far this season, Johnson has 239 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions, all of which lead the Panthers.
The Steelers drafted him in the third round in 2019 out of Toledo. In 77 career games for the team, 67 of which were starts, Johnson posted 391 catches, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Carolina is currently 1-3 and not in position to make a postseason push, which will likely make Johnson a hot commodity for contending teams at the deadline.
Pittsburgh will have to look elsewhere, however. Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller haven't emerged as reliable options in the passing game while rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson has yet to make his NFL debut, furthering its need for another playmaker.
The Steelers' pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk came up just short in the offseason, but that doesn't mean there aren't quality players out there for the Steelers to inquire about in the coming weeks.
