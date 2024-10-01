Steelers QB Plan Sees Slight Change in Pace
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are changing up their plan in Week 5, making slight changes to their quarterback approach as they start the week in preparation for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their first loss of the season, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Russell Wilson will begin working his way back, and could open the door for a change this week.
Fields is 3-1 as a starter for the Steelers and is coming off his best performance, becoming the first quarterback in team history to throw for over 300 yards, rush for 50 yards and score three touchdowns. Wilson has not practiced since the first week of the season when he aggravated a calf injury that he first suffered during the conditioning test to open training camp.
To this point, Wilson has been limited throughout practice every day since the injury reoccured. He's expected to test a larger workload and then see "how he feels" the following day.
Tomlin said the team remains somewhat on the same course of action in terms of preparation and planning as if Fields will start again. However, it appears the door could begin to open for speculation of what happens if Wilson is healthy by the end of the week.
The Steelers will practice three times and then hold a walk-through before hosting the Dallas Cowboys. They will release their final injury report on Friday.
