Steelers Have Another Shot at Eagles CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers could use another cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. this offseason. The market already boasted a bevy of appealing options at the position, but another player who just became available could ultimately emerge as the team's No. 1 target.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to cut Darius Slay. The team will release him with a post-June 1 designation, which will free up $4.3 million in cap space for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
At 34-years-old, the six-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro is closing in on the end of his career. It doesn't appear as though he's planning on retiring at the moment, however, and should be highly sought-after on the open market.
While a return to the Eagles or even the Detroit Lions, with whom he spent his first seven seasons, are possibilites, the Steelers are also a potential landing spot for Slay.
Back in March 2023, Philadelphia planned on letting go of Slay after initially allowing him to seek a trade. With no suitors, the Eagles were in line to recoup $17.5 million by releasing him.
He eventually agreed to an extension with Philadelphia worth $42 million over two years, but the Steelers still made a conscious effort to recruit Slay.
They instead ended up with Patrick Peterson, but they'll have another shot to land Slay in the near future if they so choose.
If Pittsburgh does have interest in signing him, that feeling could be mutual. After its Week 15 loss to the Eagles this past season, the veteran corner praised Mike Tomlin and stated that he'd welcome the opportunity to play for him.
"Everybody know Mike Tomlin, you know what I'm saying?" Slay said on his Big Play Slay podcast. "One of the best coaches that ever do it. I love Mike Tomlin. Like, if I wasn't playing for Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles, he'd be one of the next coaches I'd be wanting to play for. Just because I hear such great things about him. I done met him a couple times. We had great talks, man. I respect what he's doing over there. He respects my game."
Slay's missed a combined eight games over the past two seasons and has seen his performance drop off ever-so-slightly, but he'd still be a solid fit in a Pittsburgh secondary that needs reinforcements.
