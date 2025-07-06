More Information Emerging About Steelers Blockbuster Trade?
PITTSBURGH — The aftershocks of the blockbuster trade orchestrated by the Pittsburgh Steelers remain. The Steelers have two new stars on the roster in Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, and beloved safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.
Everyone is still wondering why the Steelers included Fitzpatrick in the deal. The former All-Pro safety was a key piece of the defense, but the organization’s willingness to move him stands out as peculiar. That’s how Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio feels, at least. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, he shared how strange the deal was.
“Something weird was going on,” Florio insisted. “Mike Tomlin is the king of taking something that for any other team would be out in the open and we’d know, and it would be full-blown dysfunction, and they keep a lid on it.”
What exactly went down behind closed doors? No one knows exactly. Florio is waiting for the rest of the reports and information to come out, but he anticipates more information will be revealed.
”I’m waiting for the reports to come out as we get closer to training camp about whatever the issues were between the Steelers and Minkah Fitzpatrick,” he said. “It just feels like they were lying in the weeds waiting for the opportunity to make this move. “
They now have a hole at the safety position following the trade. The team brought in Juan Thornhill, a steady veteran but not a starter, leaving them with more needs in their secondary. The team will likely look to free agency to fill that void, with several former starters still available. Justin Simmons leads the pack of names that the team might be interested in
Whatever the reason, the Steelers moved on from Fitzpatrick. It’s a move no one saw coming or predicted, and it has everyone scratching their heads. Until something definitive comes out, however, we’ll have no way of knowing what led to the blockbuster trade that rocked the Steelers and the NFL offseason.
