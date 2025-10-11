Myles Garrett Sends Warning to Steelers Fan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns rivalry is going to take it's first step in 2025 as the AFC North teams battle at Acrisure Stadium. For Pittsburgh, it's their first divisional game of the campaign, and the first time two star edge rushers will battle since signing record-breaking deals.
This offseason, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt added another chapter to their storied history together, both signed record-setting deals with their teams. Watt signed second, claiming a $41 million per year deal with the Steelers. That deal came after Garrett signed a $40 million annual salary with the Browns.
Garrett Sends a Message
The battle of the two edge rushers is always a special event to watch, and fans seem to take the rivalry a little more passionately because of the two superstars in it. The debate between Watt and Garrett may never be settled, but the hatred of the fanbase will always remain strong.
Garrett loves it, though. Speaking about the boos he'll receive from Steelers fans in Week 6, he welcomed them, reminding everyone in Steelers Nation that it only adds to his arsenal.
"“For sure and I love it," Garrett told Browns media. "That kind of stuff fuels me, man. I love the chants, I love the talk. That’s part of the game. That’s what makes the game special."
Steelers Know Everything About Garrett
The Steelers have spent all week planning for Garrett, who quarterback Aaron Rodgers called a "hall of fame" player. Head coach Mike Tomlin also acknowledged that his ability is nothing to ignore, and beating the Browns starts with Garrett.
"Obviously, if you’re starting up front, and that’s what you do, it starts with Myles Garrett,” Tomlin said. "He’s a game-wrecker. We’re highly familiar with him, but everyone in the division is, ... and still I think he had two-plus sacks versus Baltimore, two-plus sacks versus Cincinnati this year. We’ll take our shot at working to minimize him. A component of that is staying out of one-dimensional passing circumstances.
“We’d better do a good job of that. Certainly, we’re going to deploy all the schematics that most people do trying to minimize a guy like him. We’ll use tight end body position. We’ll use chip help. We’ll slide the line that way, but everybody does. This guy has 100 or so career sacks with people doing that, and yet he still gets home. That’s why he is who he is"
