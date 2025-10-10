Steelers Get Massive Jalen Ramsey Injury News
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a surprise returning starter for their Week 6 matchup. Superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured his hamstring in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, and the expectation was that he would miss multiple weeks and games due to the ailment.
However, the Steelers superstar is seemingly ready to return to the field when they take on the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Ramsey was a limited participant in two straight practices, but where he did participate suggested that he would return in Week 6.
The Steelers officially listed Ramsey as questionable heading into the their game.
Ramsey Speaks
Ramsey wouldn’t commit to a return so soon, though. Speaking to reporters after a recent practice, he was asked about his involvement in practice. Ramsey confirmed to reporters that he was able to get back into the mix of practice, but wouldn’t confirm how much he was involved in.
”I was in a little something, something” he said in reference to what he was able to do on the practice field.
Does that mean he’ll play against the Browns? Ramsey wouldn’t say.
”We’ll see,” he stated instead.
Aggressively Rehabilitating
The good news is that Ramsey, along with fellow injured player Calvin Austin III, have been aggressive in their rehabilitation process. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently commented on how the bye week served as a huge reason for that decision. Ramsey also told reporters that he never wants to miss a game, and getting back on the field in time for the contest against the Browns is his main motivating factor.
”For sure,” he said when asked if he is trying to be aggressive with his recuperation process. “I never want to miss any type of playing time. I love the game, love being there for my teammates. So, any chance I get to help with that, I’ll take the opportunity.”
Multiple Factors to Consider
The other key factor in deciding when Ramsey will return is the short schedule coming up. The team has just five days after their matchup against the Browns before they play their second straight AFC North opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals. Ramsey was asked if that played any part in the team deciding his status.
”Depends on who you ask,” he responded.
A follow up question from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor flipped the script and specifically asked for Ramsey’s insights.
”If you ask me,” he paused for a moment before answering. “Yeah, it matters.”
But he wouldn’t go as far as to say that he would miss either or if that matters so much that the team could possibly rest him in Week 6 for a return in Week 7. It’s all up in the air as the Steelers make their final preparations for a heated divisional contest against the Browns.
