Steelers Might Have Alex Highsmith Trade Partner
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a good problem to have at outside linebacker. With Alex Highsmith likely making his return to the lineup in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, the team must decide what to do with Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer. Both of who have played well in Highsmith's absence.
There might be a different solution, though.
49ers Want An Edge Rusher
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch opened up recently about the team's willingness to improve their roster before the trade deadline. Edge rusher has been the most talked-about position of need, and Lynch didn't shut down the idea when asked about it.
"I'm having a lot of conversations, a lot of good and productive ones,” Lynch said. "... If we find a way to make our football team better and it aligns, then we will not be shy on pulling the trigger."
The 49ers' only current options alongside superstar Nick Bosa are first-round pick Mykell Williams and Bryce Huff. They've been rumored as landing spots for teams at the bottom of the league like Miami Dolphins with Bradley Chubb or New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, Pittsburgh may be a sneaky team to watch.
Steelers Have an Option
Highsmith is easily one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He's overlooked many times because of what T.J. Watt has accomplished throughout his career, but for the former third-round pick has become one of the most dominant pieces of the defense, and is only 28 years old.
If Highsmith didn't suffer an ankle injury, forcing him to miss time early in the season, this conversation wouldn't be had. The Steelers wouldn't even be considering a trade for their star edge rusher, and would be viewing him and Watt as their starters with Herbig as their backup.
But Herbig took off with his opportunity. The 23-year-old has 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, plus a forced fumble.
49ers, Steelers Trade?
The Steelers could probably ask for a pretty penny by offering a player with higher value than any of the rumored teams. Highsmith is an established star in this league and could be the missing piece for the 49ers alongside Bosa.
With 36.5 career sacks and nine forced fumbles, he brings experience, proven worth and an affordable contract with him anywhere he goes. Meaning he could be the perfect fit for San Francisco.
Highsmith will only be paid $20 million next season and $21 million the season after that.
Maybe the 49ers are looking for lesser options, but if they want a star, and the Steelers are willing to part ways and hand Herbig the keys next to Watt, the two teams may have a trade on their hands before the deadline.
