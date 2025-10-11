Steelers Bring in Familiar Face for Tryout
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in an old friend, getting a look at a player they cut just at the end of the summer after suffering an injury during the preseason finale. Now, if they deem him the right fit, he may be headed back to the Steel City.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers brought four free agents in for workouts before their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Those free agents included linebackers Otis Reese, defensive end Ben Stille, offensive tackle Bayron Matos and wide receiver Brandon Johnson.
Johnson's Injury
Johnson was expected to make the Steelers practice squad at the beginning of the season, marking what would have been his second stint with Pittsburgh. He impressed throughout training camp and the preseason and seemed like a lock for a spot on their scout team before an ankle injury took him out during the final exhibition game.
Johnson was waived/injured and then released with an injury settlement after reverting to Injured Reserve. He has since spent his time recovering from the injury and working his way back to health for the season.
Now healthy, Johnson is trying to land a spot on a roster. He recently tried out for the New York Giants before heading to Pittsburgh for a workout with his former team.
Johnson in Pittsburgh?
Johnson spent most of last season on the team's practice squad but did get called up for three games, where he caught one pass for nine yards. Spending time with wide receivers coach Zach Azzani in Denver with the Broncos, the UCF product has a connection with the staff that deems his a reliable veteran.
Pittsburgh is constantly looking for alternative options with their practice squad, and with the injury to Calvin Austin III's shoulder, they are trying to find the best group of players to replace him.
Johnson won't be signed to the active roster, if he does ink a deal, but could join the practice squad. That gives the Steelers flexibility with who they choose to activate on a weekly basis to replace Austin, with Ke'Shawn Williams, Max Hurleman and Isaiah Hodgins already being options for them.
The Steelers have DK Metcalf, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson the active roster. They'll more than likely call at least one wideout up each week with Austin out. Right now, the timetable for his return is unknown.
