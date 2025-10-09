Steelers Could Break Out New WR for First Time
With Calvin Austin III's status for Week 6 very much in question, the Pittsburgh Steelers may debut a new wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns.
Isaiah Hodgins, who signed to the Steelers' practice squad following Week 2, is the most obvious practice squad elevation candidate as a veteran with considerable experience who could help Pittsburgh win its third game in a row if called upon.
Hodgins' NFL Career
The Buffalo Bills selected Hodgins with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The organization envisioned him as a potential long-term target for Josh Allen, but he never quite panned out in upstate New York.
Following a lost rookie season in which he didn't play a single game due to a shoulder injury, the Bills waived Hodgins in August 2021 before re-signing him to their practice squad.
After appearing in two games for Buffalo in 2022, Hodgins was released and subsequently claimed on waivers by the New York Giants that November.
He'd play a major role for Big Blue as they made a playoff run that year, recording 351 yards and four touchdowns on 33 catches in eight contests. Hodgins, however, would log just 242 yards for the Giants over the next two seasons.
The 26-year-old signed a reserve/futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason but was cut after not making their 53-man roster, leading to his eventual deal with the Steelers.
How Hodgins Can Help Steelers
Should Austin not suit up against Cleveland, Pittsburgh may choose to line tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith from the slot with more regularity as a means of utilizing their skill sets in the passing game and creating mismatches against the Browns' defense.
If Hodgins were to join the Steelers' active roster, he too could potentially see some time from the slot. He's logged 178 snaps from that spot since 2022, per Pro Football Focus, but he's far more used to lining up on the boundary, where he's recorded 913 reps over that same span.
At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, Hodgins is a big-bodied receiver who has strong hands and can make tough catches in traffic due to his frame all over the field. He's of a similar mold to Ben Skowronek, but considering the latter is far more of a weapon on special teams, Hodgins could theoretically see some offensive snaps if he is in fact elevated this week.
It's unlikely Hodgins fills a major role for Pittsburgh in Austin's potential absence, but he's a high-floor player who at least has the capacity to make some plays in the passing game.
