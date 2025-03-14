Najee Harris Takes Shot at Steelers During Chargers Press Conference
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is starting a new chapter in Los Angeles after signing a one-year deal with the Chargers in free agency. And during his introductory press conference, he made a comment that has some feeling slated by the former first-round pick.
When discussing his first reactions to the Chargers and Los Angeles, Harris mentioned the team's facilities and the things available to players, letting it be know it's "not like this everywhere," after spending four years with the Steelers.
"It’s a great weight room, first of all," Harris said. "Even the facility is all great things. A lot of things that they provide here you can take advantage of. I was telling them, it’s not like this everywhere, man. This is a special thing right here. It reminded me of college at Alabama, all the resources that we have. So just getting the chance to take advantage of all these opportunities is a blessing. And I was telling him, y’all have a great thing going on right now. It’s not like this everywhere. It’s not. Man, yeah, I’m just happy to be here.
The Steelers are frequently listed as one of the worst teams on the NFLPA Report Cards for their training rooms and facilties. The team continues to share a practice facility with the University of Pittsburgh, and while it draws recruits to the college, it doesn't do much good for the Steelers.
This past season, they were ranked 28th for their weight room, 32nd for their strength coaches, 25th for their training room, 18th for their training staff and 30th for their nutritionist.
