All Steelers

Najee Harris Takes Shot at Steelers During Chargers Press Conference

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back threw shade at the team's facilities.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is starting a new chapter in Los Angeles after signing a one-year deal with the Chargers in free agency. And during his introductory press conference, he made a comment that has some feeling slated by the former first-round pick.

When discussing his first reactions to the Chargers and Los Angeles, Harris mentioned the team's facilities and the things available to players, letting it be know it's "not like this everywhere," after spending four years with the Steelers.

"It’s a great weight room, first of all," Harris said. "Even the facility is all great things. A lot of things that they provide here you can take advantage of. I was telling them, it’s not like this everywhere, man. This is a special thing right here. It reminded me of college at Alabama, all the resources that we have. So just getting the chance to take advantage of all these opportunities is a blessing. And I was telling him, y’all have a great thing going on right now. It’s not like this everywhere. It’s not. Man, yeah, I’m just happy to be here.

The Steelers are frequently listed as one of the worst teams on the NFLPA Report Cards for their training rooms and facilties. The team continues to share a practice facility with the University of Pittsburgh, and while it draws recruits to the college, it doesn't do much good for the Steelers.

This past season, they were ranked 28th for their weight room, 32nd for their strength coaches, 25th for their training room, 18th for their training staff and 30th for their nutritionist.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News