Rumor: Justin Fields Jersey Number With Jets Leaked
PITTSBURGH -- The New York Jets have a new quarterback, and that QB has a new number. Former Pittsburgh Steelers passer Justin Fields inked a two-year deal with the AFC East team, and now, his new jersey number has been revealed.
According to NFL Jersey Numbers on X, an account that released new jersey numbers throughout the league, Fields is changing his number for a third time throughout his career. This time, he's going with number seven, which was last assigned in New York to Haason Reddick.
The account accurately leaked Fields' number with the Steelers nearly one year ago.
Fields wore number two with the Steelers after switching from number one with the Chicago Bears. The Steelers do not allow players to wear the number one, so, Fields made the switch. Now, he's going with another traditional quarterback number.
Fields signed a two-year deal worth $40 million with the Jets at the beginning of free agency. The Steelers were negotiating with him throughout the offseason, but Fields wanted to test the market. Once it became known the Jets were interested, his focus shifted, and quickly, the two sides agreed on a deal to send him to his third NFL team.
As for the Steelers, they still don't have their quarterback situation settled, although they did re-sign Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal, giving them a backup plan if Aaron Rodgers goes elsewhere.
