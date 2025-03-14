Steelers Superstar Announces Engagement to Pop Star
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans and media met DK Metcalf for the first time during the wide receiver's introductory press conference. Filled with questions about the quarterback position, working with George Pickens and why he wanted to play with Mike Tomlin, Metcalf shared his thoughts on almost every conversation surrounding the team.
He also made a pretty big announcement. Speaking on how big his offseason has been, Metcalf announced that he and his now fiancé, Normani, recently got engaged. He then joked, telling Normani to show the media her ring.
"Hold that rock up baby," Metcalf said.
Metcalf and Normani have been dating for five years and were introduced through former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara.
"Back in 2020, Russ connected me and my now fiancé Normani, and him and his wife, Ciara, connected us. She was talking to her and Russ was talking to me, and we hit it off from day one, and here we are," Metcalf explained.
Metcalf also let it be known that this wasn't the first time he tried to propose. Last year, he wanted to pop the question, but Normani had obligations with her career. So, instead he waited until this offseason.
"Well, I tried to last year, but she’s a singer, and her work kind of conflicted with the schedule," Metcalf said. "So just tried to take an approach to where a schedule couldn’t matter. I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was 'will you marry me?', and she said yes."
The happy couple will begin a new journey in the city of Pittsburgh as Metcalf tries to make an impact on the Steelers and continue his dominant career in the NFL. Now, with a wedding to plan as well.
