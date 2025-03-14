Former Steelers DT Suspended for PEDs
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers player will serve a suspension next year for violating NFL rules.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced that both new defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi received notices for a performance enhancing drug (PED) and will serve six-game suspensions in 2025.
The two players will spend time with the Bills during training camp, but then spend the next four weeks away, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported.
Beane also said that they knew about Hoecht's PED suspension, but that they didn't know about Ogunjobi's, Alex Brasky of Batavia Daily News reported.
Ogunjobi joined the Steelers on a one-year deal on June 21, 2022. He saw immediate playing time, starting all 16 games he played in 2022, making 48 tackles (25 solo), seven tackles for loss and1.5 sacks.
The Steelers signed Ogunjobi to a three-year, $28.75 million contract extension on March 17, 2023. He remained a starter at defensive tackle that season, doing so in all 17 contests, while making 43 tackles (21 solo), three tackles for loss, three sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Ogunjobi started 12 of the 15 games he played in the 2024 season, making 41 tackles (16 solo), five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Steelers released Ogunjobi on March 10 and he would sign with the Bills on a one-year, $8 million guaranteed contract.
Pittsburgh is now in the market, looking for an interior defensive lineman to pair with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton
The Cleveland Browns took Ogunjobi with the No. 65 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in the third round out of Charlotte. He spent four seasons with the franchise, starting 47 of 60 contests, making 180 tackles (108 solo), 29 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.
Ogunjobi signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals and started 16 games, making 49 tackles (29 solo), a career-high seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
This will serve as the first season that Ogunjobi will play with a team outside the AFC North.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!