Steelers Lose OG to Commanders
PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Commanders are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Nate Herbig to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Herbig joined the Steelers in 2023 and was the team's swing guard during his first season. In 2024, he went into training camp as the poll position starter at center, with second-round rookie Zach Frazier working behind him. Unfortuntely, early at Latrobe, Herbig suffered a shoulder injury that put him on Injured Reserve for the entire season.
Now, at 26-years-old, Herbig is headed to Washington. The former New York Jet, Philadelphia Eagle and Pittsburgh Steelers should have an opportunity to start at guard, working to protect Jayden Daniels during his second season.
As for the Steelers, they have shown no indication that they're adding to their offensive line. Mason McCormick looks primed to start at guard next to Frazier and Troy Fautanu at right tackle, and with Broderick Jones and Isaace Sumalo on the left side.
As for their backups, they currently hold Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum, who can both play center and guard. While they will almost certainly add one more piece, it's unknown if it'll be on the inside or outside, as Anderson could play either.
