All-Pro WR Could Emerge for Steelers
Heaps of veteran wide receivers have become available to the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks, and another could soon join the party.
The Seattle Seahawks, after narrowly missing the playoffs with a 10-7 record this past season, are currently projected to be $13.46 million above the cap in 2025, per Over The Cap.
One potential solution as they look to rectify their situation before the start of the new league year on March 12 is releasing Tyler Lockett, which would free up $17 million.
On Tuesday, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that the team is weighing its options as it relates to the 32-year-old.
“I think we’re working through that right now,” Macdonald said. “But those decisions will happen probably when the time comes in the next month or two.”
Lockett is the longest-tenured Seahawk, having been a third-round pick by the team in 2015. The Kansas State product was among the NFL's top return men early in his career, earning three-straight All-Pro nods from his rookie year through 2017 after posting a combined 3,266 yards and three touchdowns over that stretch.
Lockett later became a focal point of Seattle's offense, turning in four-consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns from 2019 to 2022, the first three of which came with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
He ranks second behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent for the most receptions (661), yards (8,594) and touchdowns (61) in franchise history.
2024 was Lockett's least productive season in over a half-decade, however, as he finished with 49 catches for 600 yards and two scores while seeing Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf earn a bulk of the work in the passing game.
Though he's nearing the end of the line in the league, Lockett could still be of service to Pittsburgh. He's remained incredibly durable, missing just two regular season contests throughout his career, and is a high-floor player who could be acquired at a lower cost.
If the Steelers were to re-sign Wilson, Lockett would instantly become a name to watch given the pair's history and built-in chemistry from their days together in Seattle.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!