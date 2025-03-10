Steelers Lose Another QB Target
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on one of their quarterback targets, who chose to sign elsewhere as a free agent.
Free agent quarterback Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks for a three-year, $100.5 million contract, including $55 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Seahawks previously had quarterback Geno Smith as their starter the past three seasons, but they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third round pick.
Smith also turned down a similar offer that the Seahawks offered Darnold, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Darnold had a breakout year in his sole season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, with a 102.5 quarterback rating.
He ranked amongst the best quarterbacks in the NFL, fifth in passing yards and passing touchdowns and sixth in passer rating.
Darnold also led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and the NFC Wild Card Round, helping the franchise back to the playoffs after missing the previous season.
The New York Jets took Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. Darnold struggled massively with the Jets, going 13-25 as a starter over three seasons.
He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022 and the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Darnold won the starting job last season after Vikings' rookie JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in preseason. He will now look to keep that good play going with the Seahawks.
The Steelers still don't have their quarterback for next season signed as of now, with Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets on a two-year, $20 million contract and the New York Giants targeting Russell Wilson.
Pittsburgh reportedly looked at Darnold as a potential quarterback for the future, as they just traded for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, giving him a five-year, $150 million contract on top of it.
The Steelers are also reportedly looking at free agent Aaron Rodgers, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but Wilson is likely still in the mix at this point.
