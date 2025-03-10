Jets Sign Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is headed to the AFC East. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 26-year-old former first-round pick is headed to the New York Jets on a free agent deal.
Fields and the Steelers were favored to reunite this offseason, making the former Chicago Bear their full-time starter in 2025. As talks between the two sides faded, it became more realistic that the Jets were going to make a move for Fields, and that Fields was interested in the signing.
So, as the Steelers turned course and started focusing on Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers, Fields redirected to New York, where he now lands a new deal.
Fields will join a young and exciting offense in New York. For starters, he'll reunite with Garrett Wilson, who was his receiver at Ohio State. He'll also get to work with running back Breece Hall and second-year wide receiver Malachi Corley.
The Jets are coming off a 5-12 seasons with Rodgers as their starter and are looking to turn things around with a new coaching staff and now a new quarterback. Fields and head coach Aaron Glenn will be the initial building blocks to what the organization will hope is generational change.
They'll see if things work out in their first season together.
