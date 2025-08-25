New Option Emerges for Steelers OT Problem
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a new option available to add to their offensive line. With questions to their offensive tackle depth, the team should be considering all options, and if they are, one big name just became available.
The Steelers came into the offseason with Calvin Anderson being their top option as their swing tackle behind Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones. That changed quickly when Anderson suffered a soft tissue injury during the second week of training camp, and has just started his ramp-up period to return to the group.
In his absence, Dylan Cook was the player to step in, but his hype faded by the end of the preseason. Coming into the exhibition stretch, Cook had a good training camp and looked to be able to compete for the job while Anderson was out. That may have ended with a tough performance against the Carolina Panthers in the third game.
So, Pittsburgh needs another option. And that option may be a player who previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals.
La’el Collins came into the NFL as an undrafted offensive tackle who's first-round hype ended with concerns of injuries. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys and spent seven seasons with the team, starting 71 games. He then left and signed a deal with the Bengals, playing one season in 2022 and starting 15 games.
Since then, he's been looking for a new opportunity
Collins thought he found that opportunity by returning to the Cowboys this training camp. But according to Todd Archer of ESPN, the team has decided to cut him prior to the final 53-man roster trim, ending his short second stint with the team.
If the Steelers want another option, maybe Collins could be that. Unless there's a sense that he will be claimed off waivers for an active roster spot, adding the veteran to their practice squad makes the most sense. Then, they can keep Anderson - if he's healthy - or potentially Cook. This allows Collins to earn his place.
If the Steelers ever need a backup to step in, they then have at least two, potentially three options to pick from. And while they aren't superstar backup tackles, it's a trio of veterans that have potential to be sufficiant for spot starts.
It's not a perfect fix, but a name the Steelers could consider. Especially with questions left and only a few a days to answer them.
