Steelers Could Replace Derrick Harmon With Another Rookie
The Pittsburgh Steelers received a rather significant injury blow in their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, as 2025 first-round pick Derrick Harmon was carted off with what was later described as a sprained knee by head coach Mike Tomlin.
Though Harmon and the Steelers have avoided a worst-case scenario, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that he is expected to be out for a couple of weeks, putting his availability in jeopardy for the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets and potentially beyond.
Harmon was in line to start from the moment he was drafted, but a strong preseason in which he recorded four pressures and a sack, per Pro Football Focus, across 70 snaps further reinforced that notion.
With significant snaps now up for grabs on the interior of the defensive line, there are a number of players who could net enhanced opportunities at the beginning of the regular season should Harmon be sidelined.
Among the leading candidates, however, is another rookie in fifth-rounder Yahya Black. Though he was listed as the Steelers' third-string nose tackle on their most recent depth chart, the 23-year-old has a chance to make a real impact from the get-go.
Black put on a show against the Panthers by logging two sacks over 18 snaps, resulting in a 91.9 overall defensive grade from PFF and a 90.4 pass rush grade.
He was impressive against the run as well, which was his bread-and-butter during his collegiate career at Iowa, eating up blocks while using his size and strength to eat up blocks and clog running lanes.
Though Black was primarily going to battle against Carolina's center and guards, he played a little bit of four-technique and showcased his ability to get into the backfield from the outside with some burst at 6-foot-5, 336 pounds.
Black has the versatility to move around Pittsburgh's front, which is a rare trait for someone of his size, and his development as a pass rusher at an early stage in his professional career is incredibly encouraging for Pittsburgh.
He was initially viewed as a rotational piece who would see the field as a nose tackle on obvious running downs during his rookie campaign, but Black has proven that he's capable of providing much more than that and thus could start in place of Harmon while the latter recovers from his injury.
