Ben Roethlisberger Shares Shocking Prediction for Steelers Rookie
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steeelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson had his welcome to the NFL moment against the Seattle Seahawks. His blunder during a kick return cost the team seven points at a crucial moment, and kickstarted the loss in Week 2.
Following the game, the Steelers rookie discussed how he needed to be better. It’s true, but that acknowledgement isn’t enough. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that it was a safe bet that Johnson would no longer field kicks, at least for the next few weeks while he earns his way back. But according to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, that mistake may have cost Johnson his spot on the roster for the entire 2025 season.
“After last week, not getting much action, and this week, that happening,” he said on his Footbahlin’ podcast. “Unless injuries or something happen, we may not see him again the rest of the year.”
Roethlisberger did also posit that while he’s not in the coach’s good graces, he can still salvage his rookie campaign. It won’t be easy, but Big Ben believes Johnson could work his way out of the doghouse.
“There’s a chance,” he said. “I don’t want to just call it a doghouse, but it’s tough. It’s a tough place, a tough situation.”
Johnson was a lightly featured player in both weeks to start the season. Outside of his kick-off return duties, he played a small handful of offensive snaps. He registered just two offensive snaps in both Week 1 against the New York Jets and Week 2 against the Seahawks. Stuck behind the tandem of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, there’s no obvious place for the Iowa product to steal more reps and snaps.
Now that he is no longer a special teams contributor, it’s hard to envision what value he brings to the Steelers. They have a need for more rushing help, but so far Tomlin has shown no trust or faith in him to bring that help. They have a need to be better on special teams, but having the inexperienced Johnson back there is clearly to his and the team’s detriment.
What Tomlin maintained at his most recent press conference was a belief in his rookie tailback. While he has to make the difficult choice to remove him from the special teams unit, Tomlin told reporters that he loves the hardworking mentality and talent he brings despite the setback.
“I believe in his talent,” he said. “He’s a sharp young man. He’s a hard worker. And, so, you leave the light on for him to give him an opportunity to move on from it.. But he has to do that. He has to display that with his daily work and he’s got to earn himself back in a position to be a participant.”
The next few weeks will likely see very few of Kaleb Johnson. But since he was the team’s third round pick in 2025, he’s bound to return at some point during the season. Hopefully this wake up call can help get him back on the right path and contributing to the Steelers this season.
