Steelers New Defender Turning Heads Already
PITTSBURGH -- Several players stood out during the Pittsburgh Steelers' minicamp. Tight end Darnell Washington, running back Jaylen Warren, and wide receiver Calvin Austin III all impressed on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, a large pool put together quality film, but one stood out above the rest.
The Steelers were eager to see new safety Juan Thornhill in his first action with the team. Thornhill joined the organization after a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. Now in his seventh NFL season, he is hoping to bring a bit of versatility to the Pittsburgh secondary. Speaking to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, Thornhill detailed what he aims to do with the Steelers.
"If they want me back deep, in the box, hanging over the slot, wherever, I can do it,” he said. “I’m versatile."
Thornhill has certainly displayed that versatility over his entire NFL career. Beginning with his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, he's maintained a reputation for being impactful from multiple areas of the field and a sturdy tackler. He's recorded at least 31 solo and 40 total tackles in each of his first six seasons, including a career best 43 solo and 71 combined tackles during the 2022 season.
He also possesses excellent closing speed. It's a huge contributor to his ability to defend passes. He hasn't recorded an interception since the 2022 season, but he's continued to be a pesky defender against the pass. He's recorded at least one pass defended per season, and his career-best nine passes defended came during the 2022 campaign as well. Now healthy, Thornhill aims to use that speed again to be a disruptor for the Steelers' defense.
"I was worried," he said. "New defense, maybe it would take me some time. But when I got out there, it was natural, and I knew I could go make plays."
The Steelers are confident he can do so once the regular season comes around. Coming off a release from the Browns, Thornhill has a chip on his shoulder to prove them wrong. To his defense, the 29-year-old did miss six games due to injury, but still managed to have a solid year.
