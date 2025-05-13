Steelers Defender Sends Warning to Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers made a plethora of small moves during the beginning of the free agency period and one such move that flew under the rader was their acquisition of safety Juan Thornhill, who spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, after signing in March, Thornhill has settled into his new team. He took to social media to express his thoughts on it, and he made clear that he stood with his current team and not the former.
"Can’t wait !!! This sh*t is Personal." Thornhill said on X.
Thornhill spent two seasons with the Browns, neither season amounting to much from a team perspective. The Browns failed to make the playoffs in either season, and Thornhill was a top contributor on both teams.
One of the things Thornhill has struggled with is injury as he played in 11 of a possible 17 games in each of his two seasons with the Browns, dealing with mostly lower body injuries throughout.
Thornhill likely slots in as the second free safety for the team, meaning he will likely receive decent playing time throughout the season granted he stays healthy.
He has not logged an interception since 2022 with the Chiefs, when he had three.
With the Browns on the schedule twice this coming season, Thornhill will have to face an offense that ,despite him being on the team the previous season, will look quite different. With four possible quarterbacks and a new running back in Quinshon Judkins, the Browns offense will likely look quite different going into the coming season. The Steelers defense will change slightly, but return much of their core that the Browns had seen the season prior, save for Thornhill and other free agent acquisition Darius Slay Jr.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!