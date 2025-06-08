Full Details Emerge for Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally signed Aaron Rodgers, inking the 41-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal after months of waiting for a decision. Rodgers and the Steelers remained confident in each other throughout the process as the four-time NFL MVP dealt with personal issues outside of football.
Now, the deal is done, with Rodgers becoming the sixth starting quarterback for the Steelers since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers are hopeful the Super Bowl champion gives them a shot at a run this season, but aren't committing themselves beyond a year. And when it comes to the financials, the details are now becoming available.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed Rodgers to a one-year deal worth $13.65 million with $10 million in guaranteed money. He also has a max payout of $19.5 million with $5.85 million worth of playing incentives and team performance incentives.
The Steelers weren't willing to commit themselves to a long-term quarterback this offseason, viewing next year's NFL Draft as their route to find their next rookie quarterback. Right now, Rodgers and the Steelers have an understanding that both sides believe they can make a run with each other, and are confident in each other to do so.
Rodgers was willing to embrace a team-friendly deal throughout the process. Pittsburgh did not change much of their offer since they orginally made it back in March, making it clear that they believed the pairing could work out but that they needed to have a sound team around him and available cap space to work with to build a Super Bowl-quality team.
The Steelers will get their first look at Rodgers during mandatory minicamp. After that, they'll head to Latrobe for training camp, with the veteran beginning his run as the team's starter, in what the Steelers are hoping is the beginning of a successful season.
