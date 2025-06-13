Insider Reveals Latest Update on Steelers, T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers bastion of consistency in T.J. Watt had yet another electric season during the 2024 campaign. Entering the final year of his contract, however, he presents another roadblock that the Steelers must cross.
Watt is easily the most important player on the Steelers roster, and it would be in the Steelers best interest to make a rapid decision in regards to his future with the team. Whether it be extension or trade, the work becomes more impactful and tedious the further along.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo believes that the deal is not contentious, and due to it not being up immediately it is not a cause for concern for training camp. He did not attend mandatory minicamp as a participant, but that was to be expected due to his aversion to injury.
In an appearance on The Insiders, Garafolo elaborated.
“I don’t feel that this one is contentious,” Garafolo said. “If a player misses mandatory minicamp over the next couple days, you don’t have to fine a player. We’ll see what the Steelers wind up doing on this one. I know that they feel really good about the talks that they’ve had and the offers that they’ve made… Mike Tomlin has the belief that T.J. Watt is gonna be just fine working away from the facility, so they’re not stressing about that part of it. If there was a pressure point right now, and the start of training camp seems like it’s a pressure point, I feel like this thing would get done. And it will get done at some point,”
With a turning-point season on the horizon for the Steelers, it would be in their best interest to figure the situation out, but it seems that the urgency is not there at this point.
