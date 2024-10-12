NFL Fines Steelers WR George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has hit Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens with a fine for an incident with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in Week 5. The league penalized the star wideout $10,230 for unneccassary roughness, they announced on their accountability page.
Many fans, and analysts called Pickens out for the incident following the game. It happened with seven seconds left on the clock after the Cowboys turned the ball over to end the game. When asked about the incident, Pickens said it was not a big deal.
"When it's third down, you've got to convert," Pickens said. "I bet the fans were mad as well."
Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed with media that he did address the situation with Pickens.
"It's certainly things that I'm open to addressing and will and do," Tomlin said. "I just don't detail them in settings like this, because it's business between he and I in terms of his growth and development as a player and as a man. I just don't think it aids that growth into the development to address it in open settings such as this. Regarding his behavior, I am aware of that, and obviously that has been and will continue to be addressed. I wasn't aware of the messaging and so, you know, I'm just giving you a knee-jerk response to that."
Pickens has been under fire for multiple behavioral concerns throughout the week. After appearing to give minimum effort against the Cowboys, he also wore eye black with profanity written on it and it was later reported he has "shown up late for work on multiple occassaions" this season.
How the Steelers handle the situation may never be revealed, but it's believes some of Pickens's snap limits in Week 5 were due to his behavior, and that could continue in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
