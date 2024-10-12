Steelers Hint at Roman Wilson's NFL Debut
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be gearing up to release their third-round rookie for the first time this season. After suffering an ankle sprain early in training camp, Roman Wilson has been left off the game day roster during the first five weeks of the season, but in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team may be hinting at his debut.
The Steelers announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of kick off, including the elevation of running back Jonathan Ward and linebacker Eku Leota. What they did not do is add another wide receiver to their roster, which they have in recent weeks to play instead of Wilson.
Now, with Ward adding to the running back room but no one adding to the receiving core, it appears Wilson may be set for his NFL debut.
The third-round pick out of Michigan has been a highly-anticipated player for the Steelers. With George Pickens having just one 100-yard game this season and Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson not adding consistent boosts to the offense, the group could use some help.
Many have wondered if Wilson could be the help they needed, and we could get that answer this week.
Now, a debut for Wilson does not mean he'll be in the starting lineup and set to take over as the second-leading receiver behind Pickens. Likely, what it indicates is that he'll begin contributing to special teams with a small role on offense.
Over the next several weeks, that role should be expected to increase as he becomes more comfortable within the offense. And eventually, he could become the No. 2 wide receiver Pittsburgh needs.
The Steelers will make their final inactive announcement roughly an hour and a half before kickoff.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!