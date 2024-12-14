All Steelers

Eagles Have 'Advantage' Over Steelers Thanks to Hard Knocks

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared at least one of their secrets on Hard Knocks.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches game action against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches game action against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have become the face of the 2024 version of HBO's Hard Knocks series, taking over the AFC North collaboration early in the shows release.

While those in the locker room, and even head coach Mike Tomlin, are consistent saying that the cameras have not been invasive, outside coaches disagree. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni being one of them.

Speaking ahead of the Steelers versus Eagles Week 15 matchup, Sirianni said he believes Hard Knocks is giving Philadelphia an advantage over Pittsburgh because he gets to watch Tomlin speak to his team.

"You can tell Coach Tomlin talks about it a lot," Sirianni said. "I guess you get to see it a little in the episodes of Hard Knocks when he talks about it. It’s an advantage. You get to see some of those things."

Sirianni is referencing the turnover culture the Steelers have put in place throughout the season, highlighted by Tomlin's commitment to emphasizing it during the show. The team has put a number of things in place to help create that environment, including giving away t-shirts for those who create turnovers throughout the season.

However, all of this was known before Hard Knocks premiered, as no one in Pittsburgh has been shy about creating the takeaway advantage within the defense. Not that Sirianni is keeping up with his daily Steelers news, but the show has only put a bigger audience in front of what the team has always preached.

This season, the Steelers have created 28 turnovers on defense, tied with the Buffalo Bills as the NFL's leaders with a +17 turnover advantage. Their 28 turnovers also leads the NFL, as well as their 13 fumble recoveries.

We'll see if the Eagles do have the advantage because of the show, and if it leads to adjustments on how the Steelers go about business if the Eagles do.

