Steelers Projected to Land Kentucky's Star CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2024 playoffs, but there are many questions about where the team will go during the offseason, and more particularly, the NFL Draft. Among the top needs could be quarterback, wide receiver, running back and defensive line. But ESPN's Field Yates believes they're headed for a cornerback.
In his latest first-round mock draft, Yates has the Steelers selecting 27th in the 2025 NFL Draft, picking Kentucky ball-hawking cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
"When studying Hairston's 2023 film over the summer, his instincts and feel for the game stood out to me. He has a subtle way of knowing the perfect time to attack and create turnover opportunities. That has continued in 2024, accumulating 1 pick-six (his sixth career interception), 2 forced fumbles, 5 pass breakups and 1 sack over seven games. Pittsburgh must continue to add at cornerback with Donte Jackson scheduled for free agency, and Hairston would help the Steelers stay among the top turnover-creating defenses in the NFL," Yates writes.
Jackson is set to become a free agent and it's unknown if the Steelers would pursue another contract. With having to likely pay a quarterback this offseason, along with names like George Pickens and T.J. Watt needing extensions, they may not have the salary cap space.
Replacing their leader in interceptions with another turnover-heavy cornerback isn't a bad idea, and if Hairston can match Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh would have their cornerback room of the future in two young players.
The Kentucky star is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds and has recorded six career interceptions and three forced fumbles. In 2023, he had five interceptions, including two pick-sixes.
In Yates' mock draft, Hairston is the third cornerback selected, following Travis Hunter to the Patriots at No. 2, and Will Johnson to the Jaguars at No. 8.
